Man accused of fatally shooting mother appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of fatally shooting his mother at her south Jackson home on Sunday appeared in court Tuesday.

Curdarius Cross, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Shewanna, on Sunday.

Court documents say Jackson police responded to a report of a shooting at the home, and found the back bedroom window broken and the back door partially open. Court documents say responding Cross was found dead in her bedroom from gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Officers also received a call to a home on Fleming Street, where a witness to the shooting was injured, according to court documents.

Curtarius Cross told investigators he was in his bedroom when he heard his mother scream, then heard multiple gunshots, court documents say. Curtarius Cross told investigators he looked out of his room and saw his brother, Curdarius, in the hallway with a gun, according to court documents.

Court documents say Curtarius broke out a bedroom window and ran from his brother. Curtarius told investigators he heard three or four more gunshots as he ran from Curdarius, court documents say.

Curtarius told investigators that he did not hear or know of any arguments between Curdarius and Shewanna Cross prior to the shooting, court documents say.

Curdarius Cross was arrested Sunday in Nashville, and court documents say he denied shooting his mother or being present at the time of the shooting.

Court documents say Curdarius Cross told investigator she left his mother’s house by noon Sunday.

Curdarius Cross is currently held without bond. He is scheduled to return to Jackson City Court on August 31 at 1:30 p.m.