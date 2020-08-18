Man in Crockett Co. dies after being shot

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. – Leaders with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department say they received several calls of a shooting that took place outside a home in the 200 block of Todd Levee Road Monday night.

“Officers responded to that location and found that we had one victim who was pronounced dead on the scene,” said Sheriff Troy Klyce with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say the man is 31 year-old Danny Sweat. Investigators say he died from his injuries and was shot once. Klyce says the incident started as an argument between two people.

“This altercation that occurred at this residence was between Sweat and the owner of the residence,” said Klyce.

Klyce says no one has been charged at this time.

“Because this is obviously still got a lot of work to do, hopefully we will be able to make a decision in a few days on what’s going to happen with this case,” said Klyce.

Investigators say they are trying to find out why this happened and no other information is available. The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General’s Office is investigating this deadly shooting.