137,800 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,452 deaths, 6,069 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 137,800 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, August 19. In addition, 1,452 people have died and 6,069 have been hospitalized. Another 99,085 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 2,597 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 40 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 799

Bedford County – 1,006

Benton County – 197

Bledsoe County – 758

Blount County – 1,584

Bradley County – 2,232

Campbell County – 284

Cannon County – 172

Carroll County – 426

Carter County — 679

Cheatham County – 670

Chester County – 295

Claiborne County – 323

Clay County – 94

Cocke County – 578

Coffee County – 650

Crockett County — 320

Cumberland County – 627

Davidson County – 22,326

Decatur County – 250

DeKalb County – 398

Dickson County – 807

Dyer County – 772

Fayette County – 787

Fentress County – 135

Franklin County – 391

Gibson County – 877

Giles County – 420

Grainger County – 234

Greene County – 653

Grundy County – 136

Hamblen County – 1,530

Hamilton County – 7,145

Hancock County – 84

Hardeman County — 1,108

Hardin County –549

Hawkins County – 606

Haywood County — 648

Henderson County — 732

Henry County — 357

Hickman County –319

Houston County – 68

Humphreys County – 146

Jackson County – 170

Jefferson County – 667

Johnson County – 362

Knox County – 5,466

Lake County – 807

Lauderdale County – 578

Lawrence County – 671

Lewis County — 93

Lincoln County – 362

Loudon County – 823

Macon County – 876

Madison County – 1,458

Marion County – 276

Marshall County – 400

Maury County – 1,470

McMinn County – 651

McNairy County — 445

Meigs County – 124

Monroe County – 547

Montgomery County – 2,212

Moore County — 80

Morgan County — 162

Obion County — 700

Overton County – 307

Perry County – 93

Pickett County — 41

Polk County – 288

Putnam County – 2,008

Rhea County – 596

Roane County – 559

Robertson County – 1,678

Rutherford County – 7,223

Scott County – 145

Sequatchie County – 132

Sevier County – 2,096

Shelby County – 25,096

Smith County – 489

Stewart County — 89

Sullivan County – 1,221

Sumner County – 3,730

Tipton County – 1,295

Trousdale County – 1,586

Unicoi County – 191

Union County — 185

Van Buren County – 46

Warren County – 641

Washington County – 1,513

Wayne County – 244

Weakley County — 658

White County – 364

Williamson County – 3,979

Wilson County – 2,563

Out of state – 2,990

Pending – 3,182

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 188

Asian – 1,196

Black or African-American – 26,597

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 89

Other/Multiracial – 18,896

White – 65,711

Pending – 25,123

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 82,135

Hispanic – 20,826

Pending – 34,839

Gender:

Female – 69,687

Male – 66,816

Pending – 1,297

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.