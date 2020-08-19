2 charged in alleged drug activity in Dyer County

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 29th Judicial District Drug Task Force have announced the indictment of two men in a drug investigation.

According to a news release, Jonathan Taylor, of Dyersburg, and Edward Brooks, of Memphis, are facing drug-related charges after an investigation into suspected drug activity in Dyer County.

Taylor and Brooks were arrested August 11.

Taylor is charged with three counts of possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, and Brooks is charged with one count of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute.

Both men have been released from the Dyer County Jail on bond.