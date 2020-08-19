6 cited during JPD aggressive panhandling investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says it has cited six people for aggressive panhandling.

After receiving concerns from the community, Jackson police say they investigated aggressive panhandling at intersections across the city.

The release says that several panhandlers were in violation of Jackson City’s Ordinance.

JPD says panhandlers were creating safety concerns by walking into traffic, while some were littering, according to the release.

Jackson police say they will continue to address aggressive panhandling at intersections around the city.