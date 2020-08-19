Chester County High School receives new CPR training materials

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Students at Chester County High School will receive new equipment for their CPR training.

The American Heart Association teamed up with the Cypress Insurance Agency to help gift the high school with updated materials for CPR training.

The gift is part of the association’s “CPR in school” program.

It includes new DVDs and updated models to help with hands on instruction.

“That’s kind of what I talk about in the classroom. You may have a family member at any time go down, so even knowing just the basics of CPR can help save someone in any situation,” said Chester County High School wellness teacher Collin McPherson.

In one year alone, almost 500,000 Americans die from a heart attack.

CPR can drastically improve the chances of survival.