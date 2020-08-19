Health department confirms 37 new COVID-19 cases; 1,886 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,886.

The health department says the newest patients include 15 men and 22 women, ranging in age from 15-years-old to 90-years-old.

In addition, 21 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,021 (54.1%)

38301: 677 (35.9%)

38356: 32 (1.7%)

38391: 25 (1.3%)

38366: 22 (1.2%)

38343: 24 (1.2%)

38313: 30 (1.6%)

38392: 7 (0.4%)

38355: 10 (0.5%)

38362: 18 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 4 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 9 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 590 (31%)

White: 625(33%)

Asian: 8 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 50 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 26 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 587 (31%)

Gender:

Female: 1,008 (53.4%)

Male: 876 (46.5%)

Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,384 (73%)

Not recovered: 318 (17%)

Better: 96 (5%)

Unknown: 57 (3%)

Deaths: 31 (2%)

Age: