Health department confirms 37 new COVID-19 cases; 1,886 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,886.
The health department says the newest patients include 15 men and 22 women, ranging in age from 15-years-old to 90-years-old.
In addition, 21 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,021 (54.1%)
- 38301: 677 (35.9%)
- 38356: 32 (1.7%)
- 38391: 25 (1.3%)
- 38366: 22 (1.2%)
- 38343: 24 (1.2%)
- 38313: 30 (1.6%)
- 38392: 7 (0.4%)
- 38355: 10 (0.5%)
- 38362: 18 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 4 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 9 (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 590 (31%)
- White: 625(33%)
- Asian: 8 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 50 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 26 (1.5%)
- Unspecified: 587 (31%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,008 (53.4%)
- Male: 876 (46.5%)
- Unknown: 2 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,384 (73%)
- Not recovered: 318 (17%)
- Better: 96 (5%)
- Unknown: 57 (3%)
- Deaths: 31 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 78 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 193 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 385 (20.5%)
- 31 – 40 years: 322 (17%)
- 41 – 50 years: 253 (13.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 299 (16%)
- 61 – 70 years: 191 (10%)
- 71 – 80 years: 95 (5%)
- 80+: 64 (3.5%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.5%)