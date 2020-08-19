Health department confirms 37 new COVID-19 cases; 1,886 total

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,886.

Coronavirus

The health department says the newest patients include 15 men and 22 women, ranging in age from 15-years-old to 90-years-old.

In addition, 21 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,021 (54.1%)
  • 38301: 677 (35.9%)
  • 38356: 32 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 25 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 22 (1.2%)
  • 38343: 24 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 30 (1.6%)
  • 38392: 7 (0.4%)
  • 38355: 10 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 18 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 9 (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 590 (31%)
  • White: 625(33%)
  • Asian: 8 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 50 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 26 (1.5%)
  • Unspecified: 587 (31%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,008 (53.4%)
  • Male: 876 (46.5%)
  • Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,384 (73%)
  • Not recovered: 318 (17%)
  • Better: 96 (5%)
  • Unknown: 57 (3%)
  • Deaths: 31 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 78 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 193 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 385 (20.5%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 322 (17%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 253 (13.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 299 (16%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 191 (10%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 95 (5%)
  • 80+: 64 (3.5%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.5%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts