Labor Day ‘Booze it and Lose’ patrols announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for its Labor Day “Booze it and Lose It” campaign.

Throughout the season, the MCSO says they will have DUI saturation patrols. MCSO adds that increased state messaging about driving drunk and sobriety checkpoints are aiming to reduce impaired driving.

The MCSO is reminding residents to have a designated driver if drinking and to always buckle up.

The “Booze it and Lose It” campaign will begin on Friday and continue to September 7.