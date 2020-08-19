Man facing weapons charge in Crockett County shooting

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is in custody in connection with the death of Danny Sweat on Monday.

Investigators say Dennis Haynes, 59, is now in custody and is facing a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Sweat’s death.

The sheriff’s office says once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over the the district attorney to determine if there will be additional charges.