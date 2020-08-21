18-year-old charged following Dyersburg school incident

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police say a man is being held after an incident at the Dyersburg Intermediate School on Friday.

Dyerburg police say they responded to the school after a report of a person being seen on the playground with a “long gun” around 1:15 p.m.

A man matching the description was later spotted on Gordon Street, according to the news release from the Dyersburg Police Department.

The release says the man found was 18-year-old Damarco Demante Taylor, of Dyersburg. Officers found a weapon — a pellet gun — in a nearby alley, according to the release.

Taylor has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property. Dyersburg police say he is also being held for an active harassment warrant.