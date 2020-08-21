2 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford has confirmed two Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

Tedford said an 80-year-old woman died August 10, and a 90-year-old woman died on August 20 due to complications from the virus.

The health department confirmed another 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,960.

Tedford said there are currently 17 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, and two of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

There are now 407 active COVID-19 patients in Madison County, and 62 residents whose status is unknown.