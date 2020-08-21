8-year-old helps kids, homeless in a unique way

JACKSON, Tenn. — A young girl in north Jackson is helping those in need, one bag at a time.

Eight-year-old Lillian Cashion puts bags together of hygiene items and snacks to deliver to the homeless and kids in need.

She has only been doing this for two weeks, but has gotten noticed for her work on social media.

Cashion has received donations all the way from St. Louis and New Jersey, where sponsors send items by Amazon.

Lillian Cashion’s mother, Lisa Cashion, says her daughter has always had a heart to serve. She says Lillian Cashion is always putting others first.

“I kept seeing poor people on the side of the road, and I kept saying ‘Mom I want to make hygiene bags for the poor,'” Lillian Cashion said. “So I just felt really happy to give them out to people.”

Donations can be made on Venmo at Lillian-Cashion or by contacting lilliansmission@gmail.com.