Carroll County attorney suspended due to alleged violations

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Carroll County attorney Benjamin Dempsey’s license has been suspended due to alleged violations, according to the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility.

A news release says Dempsey was suspended after he admitted to violating the rules of professional conduct.

The release says Dempsey was convicted of simple assault by offensive touching, and was also suspended for three years for misappropriating funds, engaging in improper trust accounting, making misrepresentations to his client and the court, and failing to refund fees to his client in a timely manner.

Dempsey was suspended for five years, with three years of active suspension, according to the release. He will spend the remainder on probation, the release says.

Dempsey will be required to pay for all costs in the disciplinary proceedings.