Football Friday Nights Final Scores: Week 1
Final scores for Week 1 of high school football:
Adamsville 42
Gleason 7
Halls 7
Arlington 50
Brighton 44
Bolivar Central 0
Munford 6
Covington 41
Dyer Co. 28
Crockett Co. 14
Chester Co. 32
Fayette Ware 36
Scotts Hill 7
Greenfield 27
Hardin Co. 40
McNairy Central 0
Haywood 18
Henry Co. 27
McKenzie 31
Huntingdon 22
FACS 0
Jackson Christian 41
Lexington 35
South Gibson 21
Peabody 34
Milan 13
Ripley 30
Millington 7
Obion Co. 23
Gibson Co. 12
Lewis Co. 8
Riverside 7
Trinity Christian 49
Memphis Nighthawks 0
Nashville Christian 7
USJ 30
Fayette Academy 14
West Carroll 8
Camden 6
Waverly 40
Westview 47
Portland 6