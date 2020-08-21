Football Friday Nights Final Scores: Week 1

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Final scores for Week 1 of high school football:

Adamsville 42
Gleason 7

Halls 7
Arlington 50

Brighton 44
Bolivar Central 0

Munford 6
Covington 41

Dyer Co. 28
Crockett Co. 14

Chester Co. 32
Fayette Ware 36

Scotts Hill 7
Greenfield 27

Hardin Co. 40
McNairy Central 0

Haywood 18
Henry Co. 27

McKenzie 31
Huntingdon 22

FACS 0
Jackson Christian 41

Lexington 35
South Gibson 21

Peabody 34
Milan 13

Ripley 30
Millington 7

Obion Co. 23
Gibson Co. 12

Lewis Co. 8
Riverside 7

Trinity Christian 49
Memphis Nighthawks 0

Nashville Christian 7
USJ 30

Fayette Academy 14
West Carroll 8

Camden 6
Waverly 40

Westview 47
Portland 6

