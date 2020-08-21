JMCSS: Athletics can restart on Sept. 4

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System confirmed Friday that the district is now moving into phase two of reopening, meaning that athletics will currently be allowed to start on September 4.

The announcement came during a press conference with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, West Tennessee Healthcare, and city and county mayors.

Greg Hammond, public information officer for the school district, says the district will continue to closely monitor the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the district.