Lane College starts “Giving Friday”, sets goal at $25,000

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane’s Giving Friday started four years ago, with a goal to raise just $10,000.

Now, it’s ballooned to a $25,000 goal, with the potential to raise $50,000.

“Of course, it’s all virtual this year. Usually we have lots of events going on on campus, there’s lots of people running around, but the end result is the same,” said Lisa Peoples, Director of Fundraising for Lane College.

If the college raises $25,000 by the end of the day Friday, they will receive a matching $25,000 gift from an anonymous donor–an invaluable amount of money for a school in the middle of a pandemic.

“Our alum and our supporters knocked it out the park the first year. Every year we set a goal, we reached that goal–or went over that goal. So we put it where we can reach it this year,” Peoples said.

The money will go to three priority funds: The student emergency fund, for those with financial problems due to COVID-19; an initiative to refurbish Cleaves Hall with updated materials; and a student retention fund.

“It’s for students who have reached the pinnacle of being a senior for their senior year, and they may be a little short on tuition. Those students have spent four years here working hard, and we don’t want finances to be a reason they cannot obtain their degree,” Peoples said.

As of 8:00 a.m. Friday, the school was almost halfway to their goal.

They want Lane alumni to donate, post on social media with the hashtag “#iamlane”, and wear their school colors.

“Spread the word, post the pictures, ask another fellow alum, another fellow community member to support lane college on this day,” said Braylin Laster, Director of Alumni Affairs.

To donate, head to lanecollege.edu for more information.