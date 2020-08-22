142,083 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,563 deaths, 6,328 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 142,083 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, August 22. In addition, 1,563 people have died and 6,328 have been hospitalized. Another 103,426 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 2,899 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 40 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 828

Bedford County – 1,037

Benton County – 214

Bledsoe County – 763

Blount County – 1,715

Bradley County – 2,306

Campbell County – 295

Cannon County – 180

Carroll County – 482

Carter County — 711

Cheatham County – 688

Chester County – 325

Claiborne County – 338

Clay County – 99

Cocke County – 591

Coffee County – 675

Crockett County — 349

Cumberland County – 688

Davidson County – 22,656

Decatur County – 267

DeKalb County – 412

Dickson County – 832

Dyer County – 829

Fayette County – 806

Fentress County – 142

Franklin County – 417

Gibson County – 969

Giles County – 427

Grainger County – 244

Greene County – 712

Grundy County – 139

Hamblen County – 1,564

Hamilton County – 7,373

Hancock County – 88

Hardeman County — 1,167

Hardin County – 592

Hawkins County – 629

Haywood County — 686

Henderson County — 778

Henry County — 391

Hickman County – 328

Houston County – 71

Humphreys County – 150

Jackson County – 188

Jefferson County – 688

Johnson County – 384

Knox County – 5,682

Lake County – 815

Lauderdale County – 621

Lawrence County – 694

Lewis County — 117

Lincoln County – 379

Loudon County – 862

Macon County – 879

Madison County – 1,533

Marion County – 289

Marshall County – 443

Maury County – 1,540

McMinn County – 695

McNairy County — 482

Meigs County – 134

Monroe County – 591

Montgomery County – 2,294

Moore County — 82

Morgan County — 176

Obion County — 735

Overton County – 347

Perry County – 96

Pickett County — 45

Polk County – 298

Putnam County – 2,121

Rhea County – 612

Roane County – 581

Robertson County – 1,732

Rutherford County – 7,404

Scott County – 153

Sequatchie County – 135

Sevier County – 2,140

Shelby County – 25,527

Smith County – 498

Stewart County — 89

Sullivan County – 1,437

Sumner County – 3,846

Tipton County – 1,309

Trousdale County – 1,592

Unicoi County – 207

Union County — 201

Van Buren County – 51

Warren County – 704

Washington County – 1,555

Wayne County – 253

Weakley County — 703

White County – 413

Williamson County – 4,096

Wilson County – 2,627

Out of state – 2,830

Pending – 3,225

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 197

Asian – 1,232

Black or African-American – 27,337

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 95

Other/Multiracial – 19,278

White – 68,770

Pending – 25,174

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 85,801

Hispanic – 21,334

Pending – 34,948

Gender:

Female – 71,927

Male – 68,843

Pending – 1,313

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.