Dyerburg State releases new health and safety guidelines

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College released details on their new health and safety guidelines Friday.

Dyersburg State says it will require a daily questionnaire, temperature check and face mask for students, faculty and staff, according to the release.

DSCC says a pass will be emailed to those who pass the COVID-19 Health Screening Questionnaire.

The form will need to be filled out daily because the pass will expire at 11 p.m, according to Dyersburg State.

The release says that temperature checks will be required before entry into each building, according to the release.

“We are looking forward to seeing our students back this fall semester,” said DSCC President Dr. Karen Bowyer. “As we return to the classroom, whether it be via online, Zoom, or in-person, we ask that everyone be patient as we put our new health and safety guidelines in place to keep everyone safe.”

Dyersburg State encourages students to arrive early to allow time to be checked-in and should remain 6-feet apart from others.

To view the full news release and the forms, click here.