Health department confirms 1 death, 42 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed one more COVID-19 patient has died, and another 42 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says a 85-year-old man died on Friday due to complications from COVID-19.

A total of 34 Madison County residents have died from complications of the virus.

The 42 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 2,002, according to the health department.

The new cases include 16 men and 26 women between the ages of 18-years-old and 84-years-old.

The health department says there are 20 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and two patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,084 (54.1%)

38301: 717 (35.8%)

38356: 36 (1.8%)

38391: 25 (1.25%)

38366: 25 (1.25%)

38343: 24 (1.2%)

38313: 32 (1.6%)

38392: 8 (0.4%)

38355: 10 (0.5%)

38362: 19 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 10 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 637 (32%)

White: 680 (34%)

Asian: 9 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 53 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 29 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 594 (29%)

Gender:

Female: 1,082 (54%)

Male: 918 (45.9%)

Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,481 (74%)

Not recovered: 326 (16%)

Better: 98 (5%)

Unknown: 63 (3%)

Deaths: 34 (2%)

Age: