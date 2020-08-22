Health department confirms 1 death, 42 new cases of COVID-19
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed one more COVID-19 patient has died, and another 42 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department says a 85-year-old man died on Friday due to complications from COVID-19.
A total of 34 Madison County residents have died from complications of the virus.
The 42 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 2,002, according to the health department.
The new cases include 16 men and 26 women between the ages of 18-years-old and 84-years-old.
The health department says there are 20 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and two patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,084 (54.1%)
- 38301: 717 (35.8%)
- 38356: 36 (1.8%)
- 38391: 25 (1.25%)
- 38366: 25 (1.25%)
- 38343: 24 (1.2%)
- 38313: 32 (1.6%)
- 38392: 8 (0.4%)
- 38355: 10 (0.5%)
- 38362: 19 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 10 (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 637 (32%)
- White: 680 (34%)
- Asian: 9 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 53 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 29 (1.5%)
- Unspecified: 594 (29%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,082 (54%)
- Male: 918 (45.9%)
- Unknown: 2 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,481 (74%)
- Not recovered: 326 (16%)
- Better: 98 (5%)
- Unknown: 63 (3%)
- Deaths: 34 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 79 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 204 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 406 (20.25%)
- 31 – 40 years: 339 (17%)
- 41 – 50 years: 278 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 311 (16%)
- 61 – 70 years: 207 (10%)
- 71 – 80 years: 105 (5.25%)
- 80+: 67 (3%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.5%)