Health department confirms 1 death, 42 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed one more COVID-19 patient has died, and another 42 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says a 85-year-old man died on Friday due to complications from COVID-19.

A total of 34 Madison County residents have died from complications of the virus.

The 42 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 2,002, according to the health department.

The new cases include 16 men and 26 women between the ages of 18-years-old and 84-years-old.

The health department says there are 20 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and two patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,084 (54.1%)
  • 38301: 717 (35.8%)
  • 38356: 36 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 25 (1.25%)
  • 38366: 25 (1.25%)
  • 38343: 24 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 32 (1.6%)
  • 38392: 8 (0.4%)
  • 38355: 10 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 19 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 10 (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 637 (32%)
  • White: 680 (34%)
  • Asian: 9 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 53 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 29 (1.5%)
  • Unspecified: 594 (29%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,082 (54%)
  • Male: 918 (45.9%)
  • Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,481 (74%)
  • Not recovered: 326 (16%)
  • Better: 98 (5%)
  • Unknown: 63 (3%)
  • Deaths: 34 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 79 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 204 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 406 (20.25%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 339 (17%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 278 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 311 (16%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 207 (10%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 105 (5.25%)
  • 80+: 67 (3%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.5%)
