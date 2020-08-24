Top 5 Plays: Week 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 1 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: USJ’s Drew Morris steps in for the interception against Nashville Christian.

#4: Crockett County’s Adam Castellaw brings down Dyer County’s Josh Stewart in the backfield.

#3: McKenzie’s Eli Surber breaks free for the long touchdown run against Huntingdon.

#2: Milan’s Orlandis Williamson picks off Peabody’s Sam Driggers and returns it for a touchdown.

#1: South Gibson’s Landon Lambert takes the snap and speeds past the Lexington defense all the way to the end zone.