Week 1 Player of the Week: Malik Ganaway

TRENTON, Tenn. — There were several excellent candidates for the Week 1 Player of the Week award, however not many stood out like Peabody’s Malik Ganaway.

In last Thursday game at Milan, Ganaway was untouchable in the pass game, recording 152 yards receiving for 2 touchdowns while helping lead the Golden Tide to a 34-13 victory over the Bulldogs.

The stats of course speak for themselves, but more importantly it was Ganaway’s timing that proved crucial in Week 1. Throughout the game, Ganaway came up with multiple clutch plays when Peabody needed them most.

“Coach gave us some route combinations, and I was luckily the one that got open, and he threw it to me,” said Ganaway. “The offensive line blocked well so that allowed me to get open and score a touchdown.”

Ganaway and the Golden Tide offense will be looking to replicate their success in Week 2 of season, as Peabody will now be traveling to take on McNairy on Friday night.