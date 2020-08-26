Week 1 Team of the Week: USJ Bruins

JACKSON, Tenn. — In a rematch of last year’s Division II-A state semifinal, USJ opened up the season with a 30-7 statement win over Nashville Christian, earning the Team of the Week award for Week 1.

This a USJ team coming off a run to the state championship game in 2019, now looking to earn a gold ball this season.

Defense was a huge key for the Bruins Friday, forcing several turnovers throughout the game. However, what often goes overlooked on the stat sheet is the impact of the big guys up front, a group that could have a major influence on the Bruins success this season.

“We feel like we’ve got the best unit up front defensively and offensively in our classification,” said head coach Michael Stroup. “We just got to go out there every night and prove it. So, the guys were running to the football, and making things happen when they get there.”

Due to the threat of Hurricane Laura, USJ will play their upcoming contest against Union City on Thursday night.