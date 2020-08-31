Airport authority discusses hangar lease

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A meeting was held Monday morning by the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority to discuss if they have found the right tenant for a hangar, and to start lease negotiations.

The meeting was to look at applicants for a hanger that is tied to an economic development grant that the city and county are sponsoring for the airport authority.

There were a total of two applicants.

Airport leaders say they are also going to build an office facility onto this hangar and a parking area.

“The board did a lot of diligence looking at the two final applicants,” said executive director Steve Smith. “They chose Tennessee Aircraft Services as the finalist, so we will sit down now with Tennessee Aircraft and negotiate a lease for them to relocate their business into what we call Hangar 17.”

Smith says all of this will take place within the next 12 months.