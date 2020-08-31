Top 5 Plays: Week 2
JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 2 of the high school football season are as followed:
#5: Bolivar’s Tyler Rice finds Jar’quavious Poplar for a touchdown.
#4: Lexington’s Hunter James delivers a big hit and forces a fumble.
#3: Chester County’s Ellis Patterson breaks multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.
#2: Westview’s Omarion Harris picks off Gibson County’s John Phillips and takes it to the house.
#1: Jackson Christian’s Aaron Smith makes his way through the Chester County defense all the way for a touchdown.