Top 5 Plays: Week 2

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 2 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Bolivar’s Tyler Rice finds Jar’quavious Poplar for a touchdown.

#4: Lexington’s Hunter James delivers a big hit and forces a fumble.

#3: Chester County’s Ellis Patterson breaks multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

#2: Westview’s Omarion Harris picks off Gibson County’s John Phillips and takes it to the house.

#1: Jackson Christian’s Aaron Smith makes his way through the Chester County defense all the way for a touchdown.