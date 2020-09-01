Week 2 Player of the Week: Aaron Smith

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian’s Aaron Smith takes home the Player of the Week honor for Week 2 after his performance in the Eagles 70-34 Thursday night win over Chester County.

Smith found a comfortable rhythm at the quarterback position, recording 233 yards in the air, 135 yards on the ground for a combined total of 5 touchdowns.

The Eagles have been known in recent years to have one of the better offensive threats in their region, but this 2020 group has taken things to another level. For example, the Eagles have already put up 111 points in just the first two weeks.

“Right now our line is doing a great job of blocking for us, doing an excellent job making holes,” said Smith. “Our receivers are making big plays. Any time I get them the ball in space, they’re able to make people miss and make big plays for me. I mean I throw the ball in their general area, they’re going to catch it.”

Currently sitting at 2-0 on the year, Smith and the Jackson Christian offense will look to light up the scoreboard once again Friday night when they host their first region opponent in Tipton Rosemark.