Week 2 Team of the Week: Lexington Tigers

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Head Coach Bryant Hollingsworth and the rest of the Lexington coaching staff couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2020 season.

This past Thursday, the Tigers unleashed a dominant 38-7 performance at Riverside, earning the Team of the Week honor for Week 2. Right now everything just seems to be clicking for Lexington, currently 2-0 with wins against quality opponents in the West Tennessee area.

Heading into Week 3, the Tigers are continuing to build confidence and momentum while at the same time trying to uphold a never satisfied mentality.

“I feel that our confidence level is growing,” said Hollingsworth. “We know that we’ve got a long way to go, it’s still early in the season, and you know I think that they feel good about where we are. They’ve got a particular spot they want to get to, and that’s what they’re working for right now.”

Week 3 means the beginning of region play, as the Tigers will be looking improve to a 3-0 start to the year when they welcome in Liberty Tech this Friday night.