TWRA shares boating safety tips for Labor Day weekend

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Labor Day weekend is here, and who doesn’t enjoy a fun day out on the boat, soaking up the sun at Pickwick Lake?

Sgt. Ray Garton, with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, says he expects to see large groups of people out on the water this weekend.

Garton says boaters need to aware of other boaters, and you should make sure to maintain a safe speed.

“Make sure that they have their life jackets in order, make sure there is one on board for every person, make sure if they have any children aboard — if they are under the age of 13 — that those children are wearing life jackets,” Garton said.

He says extra law enforcement officers will be patrolling the Tennessee River from Pickwick all the way up to the Kentucky state line.

“Those officers are not there to spoil anyone’s fun,” Garton said. “But they are there looking for impaired operators, or people being reckless and careless on the water.”

He says this year there has been approximately 60 boating under the influence arrests across the state.

Compared to last year, he says the numbers are higher with 22 deaths, along with dozens of injuries as well. Garton says it’s important to be on the lookout.

“As a boat operator, you’re responsible for not only what you’re doing, driving the boat. You’re also responsible for those people aboard and folks around you, if you were to run over something,” Garton said.

Garton says if you see any boaters operating their craft dangerously or are boating under the influence, it’s important to report it.