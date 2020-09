Top 5 Plays: Week 3

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 3 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Jackson Christian’s Aaron Smith connects with Peyton Tinsley for the touchdown.

#4: Milan’s Steven Ballard recovers a fumble against South Gibson.

#3: Hardin County’s Rivers Hunt finds Seth Garner in the end zone.

#2: Lexington’s Kenneth Jones take a Liberty Tech fumble all the way to the end zone.

#1: South Side’s Jermaine Moore breaks multiple tackles in order to score.