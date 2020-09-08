Week 3 Player of the Week: Andrew Smith

JACKSON, Tenn. — In an overall excellent team performance against TCA, it was Andrew Smith’s individual efforts for USJ that earned the Player of the Week award for Week 3.

In the Bruins 45-7 win, Smith found the end zone 4 times, twice through the air, and twice on the ground while steadily commanding the USJ offense throughout the entire contest.

Unlike many others who play the position, Smith actually brings veteran experience to the table as a quarterback, which is why he knows there’s always areas of his game that can be improved and perfected.

“You know really looking over the field as a whole and not just focusing on one receiver,” said Smith. “Really if there’s a break down, I’m going to see that and throw that ball to that guy and score that touchdown. Just all around improvement everywhere, reads, passing, footwork.”

Smith and the Bruins will now look to improve to a 4-0 start to the season this Friday, as they prepare for a road trip to Tipton Rosemark.