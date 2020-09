Top 5 Plays: Week 4

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 4 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway breaks free for a rushing touchdown.

#4: Dyersburg’s Israel Barbee muscles his way through the Hardin County defense.

#3: Haywood’s Jaylen Lewis lays out for the interception.

#2: Bolivar’s Tyler Rice connects with Jar’quavious Poplar for the touchdown.

#1: South Gibson’s Ross Crenshaw uses his speed to break loose for the score.