Week 4 Player of the Week: Anthony Brown

MILAN, Tenn. — As a dual threat quarterback for the Milan Bulldogs, Anthony Brown’s performance in Week 4 earned the Player of the Week honor. In Friday’s 35-25 win over Lexington, Brown made a direct impact on the ground, rushing for 212 yards on 18 carries for 2 touchdowns.

It’s Brown’s offensive diversity that makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses, which is why coming off a game such as the one in Week 4 gives him that much more confidence moving forward.

“I feel like with our running game our O-line played a big part in it, coaches play calling, seeing stuff from the box and translated it to the field,” said Brown.

Brown and the Milan offense will look to make it three straight wins this Friday, as the Bulldogs make the trip to Bolivar.