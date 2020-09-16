Week 4 Team of the Week: North Side Indians

JACKSON, Tenn. — This past Friday was a bounce back week for the North Side Indians, earning a 42-6 win at home over Bolivar and the Team of the Week award for Week 4.

After missing the first two weeks of the season, the win puts North Side at 1-1 for the year and gives them momentum heading into a tough region game this week against Lexington. As they prepare for just their third game of the year, the Indians are taking a simple approach to the weekly game plan.

“We’re working out, running, actually doing more physical contact,” said senior wide receiver Alvin Howse. “Trying to get in physical shape and watching more film.”

The Indians will continue these next few days to get physically ready for their next opponent, as North Side makes the trip to Lexington Friday night.