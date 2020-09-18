City of Jackson debuts Dr. Vicki Schneider Lake Dog Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new park is officially open near the Ballpark in Jackson.

The City of Jackson debuted the Dr. Vicki Schneider Lake Dog Park.

There was a ribbon cutting celebration with Mayor Scott Conger, as well as Randy Boyd and Dr. Vicki Schneider herself.

“I’m just so honored and humbled. In this special time of COVID, so many of our animals are providing major companionship for people,” said Dr. Vicki Lake, Director of Community Development at West Tennessee Healthcare. “And I just think this is a great way to come out and be with your animal, be with your dog and have a good time and the dog have a good time.”

The park was made possible by a grant from the Boyd Foundation.

Boyd says his goal is to make Tennessee the most dog-friendly place in America. He says he believes this park is the best dog park in Tennessee.

“One of the great things about dog parks is that it brings people together. In a world where we have so much that pulls us apart, we need things to bring us together and dog parks can do that,” Boyd said.

This project took approximately two years to complete. The Boyd grant was actually received in 2018, and everyone there says they are just so excited that it is finally up and ready for residents to use.

“I think it’s a great day for Jackson. It’s been a long time coming. A lot of work has been put into this. We couldn’t have done it without Randy Boyd Foundation and Dr. Vicki Lake,” Mayor Conger said. “And that’s why we named the park after her.”

Lake says the City of Jackson is grateful for the Boyds’ building this park. She adds that without Mayor Conger’s support, this would not have been possible.

City leaders encourage you to come out and bring your dog. Dogs must be leashed at all times, but can be unleashed when inside of the park.