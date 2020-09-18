Madison Co. man sentenced to 14 years in crack cocaine distribution

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County man has been sentenced to 14 years on charges related to distribution of controlled substances.

Calvin Cole, 46, was sentenced to 14 years in federal custody on Sept. 16, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant.

The release says a citizen reported to the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force that Cole was allegedly visiting a home on London Road in Alamo multiple times during the week, and allegedly selling crack cocaine throughout the day to multiple individuals.

The release says agents with the drug task force and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able make five separate drug transactions with Cole on different dates with different confidential sources to buy crack cocaine.

During the investigation, agents were able to identify co-defendant Tony “Bone” Douglas, who allegedly assisted in the transactions by searching customers for wires and then selling crack cocaine to a large number of individuals, according to the release.

Other co-defendants, including Arvis “Shorty” Ball, of Alamo, and Bob Terry, of Bells, are believed to have been involved in the organization.

Cole found guilty of distributing about 2.8 kilograms of crack cocaine, according to the release.

In addition to the 14 year sentence, Cole was sentenced to serve five years of supervised release.