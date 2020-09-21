Top 5 Plays: Week 5
JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 5 of the high school football season are as followed:
#5: Jackson Christian’s Kam Boyd makes a USJ defender miss on his way for a first down run.
#4: South Gibson’s Ross Crenshaw picks off McNairy’s Jack Johnson in the end zone.
#3: Hardin County’s Rivers Hunt sprints through the South Side defense.
#2: Crockett County’s Leanthony Cathey comes down with a crucial interception against Millington.
#1: Peabody’s Carson Vandiver steps in front of a receiver to pick off Adamsville’s Lathan Morris.