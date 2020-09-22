New public park opens in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Parks and Recreation hosted a soft grand opening of Godwin Family Park Tuesday.

This park was leased to the county by the Godwin family.

The park is now open to the public, and there is also a pavilion that is available to rent.

The park is located at at 3525 Christmasville Road.

Madison County Parks & Rec Executive Director Ed Smith shared what he thinks the park will do for this community.

“Excited about it. You don’t get an opportunity that often, just get an amenity like this handed to you,” Smith said.

Smith says the next plans for the park include adding more parking and increasing the playground.