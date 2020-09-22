Week 5 Player of the Week: John Whitley

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — This year the Hardin County offense has been obliterating the stat charts each week. This week’s Player of the Week has not only helped carry the Tigers offense, but also lead them to a perfect 5-0 start.

Hardin County wouldn’t pose such a scoring threat without senior running back John Whitley. In the Tigers 35-10 win over South Side in Week 5, Whitley did what he does best for Coach Smith’s offense, which is find the end zone multiple times.

His four rushing touchdowns against the Hawks now bring Whitley’s season total to 14, making him one of the top rushers in the entire state. While fans saw glimpses of this kind of dominance from Whitley last year, in 2020 he explained how he’s taking things to another level.

“I started figuring out what their defense was doing really, I figured out where I could hit the holes at and I was just running hard,” said Whitley. “I’m lighter, I feel stronger, faster. I’m just better overall this year than I was last year.”

Whitley and the Tigers take their perfect record on this road in Week 6, as they will be traveling to face Munford on Friday night.