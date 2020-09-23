Week 5 Team of the Week: Jackson Christian

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian faced their first big test of the season in Week 5 and earned a hard fought win on the road. It was a last second field goal that pushed the Eagles to a 16-14 victory over their region rivals, improving to 5-0 on the year.

It was an emotional game from start to finish, but the Jackson Christian group remained resilient and confident, matching the Bruins every move for all four quarters.

Heading into the game, the primary headline focused on the talented abilities of the eagles offense, a unit that scores well over 40 points per game. However this past Friday night, it was their defense that gave Jackson Christian the edge.

“Defense did an outstanding job,” said head coach Darby Palmer. “Our defensive coordinator put together a great game plan. We had a lot of guys going both ways. Our front line guys did an outstanding job, we were under sized all night, taking on double teams and they did a great job.”

The Eagles and their defense will now look to improve to 6-0 this week when they host Fayette Academy for another important region game.