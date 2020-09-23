WS “Fluke” Holland, drummer and manager for Johnny Cash, dead at 85

JACKSON, Tenn. — WS “Fluke” Holland, a drummer and road manager for Johnny Cash, has died at 85-years-old, according to an obituary posted on George A. Smith and Sons’ website.

Holland died Wednesday at his home following a short illness, according to the obituary.

Holland was born in Saltillo on April 22, 1935, and graduated JB Young High School in 1953.

He joined the Carl Perkins Brothers Band in 1954, until joining Johnny Cash as a member of the Tennessee Three in 1960.

He was Cash’s drummer and road manager until his retirement in 1997, and was dubbed “Father of the Drums” by Cash, according to his obituary.

Holland remained active in the music business with his own band through 2019.

To read the full obituary, click here.