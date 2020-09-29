Week 6 Player of the Week: Gy’Derius Easley

MILAN, Tenn. — For the Week 6 Player of the Week award, the spotlight goes to an individual who not only enjoys contact on the football field, but actually goes looking for it.

Milan’s Gy’Derius Easley can be described as the definition of a true power running back. In the Bulldogs recent 49-20 win over Huntingdon, Easley rushed for a total of 133 yards on 14 carries, while punching it into the end zone 3 times.

Easley’s style of play is not exactly flashy but physical, as the senior fights hard for every single yard on every single play.

“Basically trying to cut, trying to work my way up field more, like on a sweep or something like that,” said Easley. “I’m always real heavy in the weight room, because that’s all I want to bring. When you make contact with me, you know that you’re going to hit number 26.”

Easley and the rest of the Bulldogs offense will be looking to take that same level of confidence in arguably their biggest game of the season, when they battle Covington on the road this Friday.