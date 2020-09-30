Mobile Farmers’ Market provides easier access to fresh produce

JACKSON, Tenn. — A mobile farmers’ market is coming to Jackson to provide seniors with easier access to fresh produce.

West Tennessee Farmers’ Market has partnered with Jackson Housing Authority to make this possible.

“The Mobile Farmers’ Market is a great idea for seniors with limited transportation and to reach out to those in need,” said West Tennessee Farmers’ Market manager Bruce Bond.

The mobile market will consist of two vendors who regularly set up at the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market. They will set up at Rosewood Garden Apartments on Tuesday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Officials say they hope to add more vendors in the future, and an incentive program will be offered for those who choose to be involved.

The Mobile Farmers’ Market is currently cash only, with hopes to accept food stamps/EBT soon.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed.