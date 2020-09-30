Week 6 Team of the Week: South Gibson

MEDINA, Tenn. — Following an entertaining non-region win, the South Gibson Hornets claimed the Team of the Week award for Week 6.

In an offensive shoot out, the Hornets were able to get the best of the Haywood Tomcats, posting over 500 rushing yards in their 52-35 win.

South Gibson now improves to 4-2 on the season and are also riding a three game win streak. However taking a look at the next two weeks, the Hornets will be tasked with incredibly crucial region games which makes a win this past Friday imperative to creating momentum and boosting confidence.

“We know our region is brutal, and we’re going to play somebody good every Friday night,” said head coach Scott Stidham. “So it just helps to know that we face good people week in and week out, and our kids are ready for the next one.:”

South Gibson now turns their attention to another electrifying offense, as the Hornets hit the road in Week 7 to take on Westview.