Estate sale to benefit Redemption Road Rescue

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local horse rescue is having its annual fundraiser this weekend.

Redemption Road Rescue hosts an estate sale every year to raise funds for horses who are rescued from dangerous environments.

Their third annual sale will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on North Royal Street.

“All the proceeds that we get here, every bit of it, 100 percent of it goes to the horses. No one draws a salary. There’s no one on a payroll. It’s all volunteer,” said Redemption Road Rescue Volunteer Herb Williams.

Everything in the store has been donated from all over Jackson. Williams says many people may not know, but the upkeep of a horse is very expensive.

Anything bought at the sale would really contribute to that. If you can’t buy anything, cash donations are accepted as well.

“The hooves have to be taken care of all the time,” Williams said. “And if then they come in and they’re sickly and they’re unfed, it takes a lot of feeding and a lot of medicine to get them back to where they can find a forever home.”

Owner of the Estate Sale Company, Barry Phillips says a wide variety of items can be found at the sale. He says there is something for everyone’s taste.

“It’s all household goods. We have glassware, we have some fine art this year that we’ve never had before. We have some high end pieces of furniture and things, but we have two buildings down here on Royal Street that are both full as they can be,” Phillips said.

The fundraiser has a significant impact on the horses at Redemption Road Rescue. Phillips says this organization does what it says and genuinely wants to do everything they can to save these horses.

“My company is just glad to do this for this group of people. We think that they do really good work, and they’re saving a lot of animals and we just enjoy doing it,” Phillips said.

Phillips says if you don’t have any cash on you, not to worry because checks and debit and credit cards are accepted as well.

The estate sale will be located at 444 North Royal Street in Jackson.