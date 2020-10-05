Three charged in shooting at Jackson motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three people are charged in a shooting at a local motel.

Ashley Carroll, Cody Marbry, and Ashley Donahoe — all three are charged with especially aggravated robbery and attempted first degree murder.

Donahoe and Marbry were in court Monday morning, while Carroll was arraigned Friday.

“On the 29th day of September at the Travelodge, there was a shooting. They located Jimmy Acuff suffering from a single gunshot wound,” Judge Blake Anderson read from the affidavit.

Court records say the three, who are not from Jackson, devised a plan to come to Jackson and rob Acuff.

“The plan was to rob Acuff of a black box which they believed contained a large sum of money,” Judge Anderson read.

It’s unclear who actually shot Acuff. Two other people are mentioned in the affidavits, but there is no indication they have been charged.

“Video shows three males approaching Jimmy in his parked car while he was talking to Ashley Carroll,” Judge Anderson said. “Two of the males brandished firearms and one of the males shot Jimmy.”

After the shooting, court records say the men took off, leaving Ashley Carroll at the motel. She was picked up by police.

Police also found the black box.

According to court documents, Carroll waived her Miranda rights and told police what happened, which was backed up by security footage.

All three bonds were set at $300,000.

Court records say Acuff was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis. There’s no word on his condition.