Top 5 Plays: Week 7

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 7 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Greenfield’s Samuel Thum makes the leaping touchdown grab.

#4: Peabody’s Sam Driggers finds Demarkus Kee for a quick score.

#3: McKenzie’s Caleb Gill makes his way through the Gibson County defense on his way to the end zone.

#2: North Side’s Justin Woods uses his speed to put the Indians ahead of Liberty Tech.

#1: Westview’s Ty Simpson barely completes a pass to Quis Taylor before getting sacked.