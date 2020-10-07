Week 7 Team of the Week: Peabody

TRENTON, Tenn. — Winning has become a routine activity in Trenton, which is why the Week 7 Team of the Week award goes to the Peabody Golden Tide.

In their recent game against Union City, it was a fairly competitive first half. But just like they’ve done many times before, the Golden Tide took over in the second half, eventually winning the game 49-7.

With the win, Peabody improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 7 2A. Not only did the Tide remain perfect on the season, but Friday’s win was actually the program’s 30th consecutive victory.

“30 straight wins is great, you know but we’re really proud of 30 times in a row, we’re able to prepare, 30 times in a row we’re able to practice all week,” said head coach Shane Jacobs. “And just everything that goes into a game and doing that right 30 times in a row. Just the consistency with which we’ve been able to stay locked in and mentally prepare, that means a lot more than the scoreboard.”

Peabody now turns their attention to a home contest with Obion County in Week 8, as the Tide seek their 31st straight win.