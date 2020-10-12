Top 5 Plays: Week 8

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 8 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: TCA’s Needham Goodwin breaks free for a long touchdown run.

#4: Chester County’s Tony Washington regains possession and finds Landon Crabtree downfield.

#3: Dyersburg’s Israel Barbee goes untouched through the Union City defense on his way to the end zone.

#2: McKenzie’s Jackson Cassidy takes a big hit but stays on his feet to pick up a nice gain for the Rebels.

#1: North Side’s Decameron Demoss hauls in a touchdown pass from Dehmari Wallace.