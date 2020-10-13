Week 8 Player of the Week: Sam Driggers

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Week 8 Player of the Week award goes to Peabody quarterback, Sam Driggers.

In the Golden Tide’s recent 49-13 win over Obion County, Driggers tossed 112 passing yards with a pair of touchdowns and commanded his team to it’s fifth straight game scoring more than 40 points.

Similar to his predecessor at the quarterback position, Driggers has been given the keys to the Golden Tide offense as just a sophomore. In his first year as a starter, the young QB explained his growth and progression just through this season alone.

“My arm has gotten stronger, and I’ve been able to make some plays that I couldn’t last year,” said Driggers. “You know, the line helped me a lot honestly, the offensive line in general. They’re the main reason why I can do the stuff I’ve been doing on Friday nights.”

Driggers and the Peabody offense will look to continue their weekly dominance, as they take their talents to Halls this Friday night.