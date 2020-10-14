Week 8 Team of the Week: Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Despite only taking the field four times through the first eight weeks of the regular season, Dyersburg’s recent performance in Week 8 showed that they haven’t at all missed a step. The convincing 49-7 win over Union City this past Friday was more than enough to earn the Team of the Week award.

From the opening kickoff, the Trojans controlled every aspect of the game, especially their rushing attack.

Similar to many teams around the West Tennessee area, it has been a very unique year for the Dyersburg program having already missed out on multiple regular season games due to Covid-19 cancellations.

However in the games the Trojans have been a part of this year, this team has displayed nothing short of excellence, taking advantage of every opportunity they get.

“You know, we got a fine bunch of young men who keep coming to work every single day,” said head coach Bart Stowe. “Whatever we throw at them, they’re pretty much ready. And it starts with my seniors, you know our seniors on this team they’re leading us. It really showed that they were hungry and excited to play versus Union City.”

Dyersburg now turns their attention to a upcoming region contest with Ripley this Friday, as they look to build even more momentum down the final stretch of the regular season.