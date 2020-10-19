Top 5 Plays: Week 9

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 9 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Lexington’s Jaylen Montague delivers a crushing hit to stop Hardin County on third down.

#4: Jackson Christian’s Aaron Smith earns a hard fought touchdown for the Eagles.

#3: Riverside’s Michael Nolan uses incredible focus to come down with the reception in the red zone.

#2: Liberty Tech’s Devon Nappier-Smith takes the pass from A’Darius Pendergrass all the way to the end zone.

#1: Huntingdon’s Blake Bradley returns the kickoff for a touchdown.